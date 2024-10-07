Cancer: Your lack of willpower might lead to emotional and mental challenges. Be mindful of your spending, as careless expenses could cause problems later. Spending time with your family in social activities will help keep everyone in a happy and relaxed mood. There is a possibility of receiving a romantic proposal. Those involved in art and theatre will discover new opportunities to showcase their creativity. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this may disrupt the harmony at home. Your spouse will be exceptionally wonderful today, and you may receive a pleasant surprise from your partner. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your prayer room and offer daily worship for improved health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.