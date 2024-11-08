Cancer: Unnecessary stress can drain your energy, so try to release any worries before they add to your problems. Expect new income opportunities to arise through people you know. Spend quality time with your family, showing them that you care and giving them no reason to feel neglected. Avoid wearing clothes your partner dislikes to prevent any unintended offence. Use your free time today to tackle tasks left incomplete in the past. If you and your spouse enjoy rich food or drinks today, be mindful, as it could affect your health. Instead of worrying, focus on building a creative plan for your future. Remedy: For good health, place a golden idol of your deity in your prayer space and worship daily.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 5 pm.