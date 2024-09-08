Cancer: You'll have the opportunity to enjoy some leisure time today. However, if you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health, as there might be concerns, leading to unexpected medical expenses. Make sure to spend quality time with your family, showing them that you care and leaving no room for complaints. A close friend might offer you comfort during an emotional moment. Completing a long-standing project will bring you immense satisfaction today. While you may try to carve out some personal time, it may be difficult to do so. Though men and women may often seem worlds apart, today, love will bridge that gap. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant and care for a banana tree, and offer it worship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.