Capricorn: A lack of willpower may leave you feeling emotionally and mentally drained. However, financial challenges will ease with support from friends. While relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts, they might also seek a favor in return. Forgiving your partner for any past indifference will bring deeper meaning to your relationship. Increased responsibilities at work are likely, but travel for business purposes will yield long-term benefits. If you've been feeling weighed down recently, today brings a shift that may leave you feeling blessed. Remedy: Feeding cows with flour and black ants with sugar is believed to help bring harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.