Capricorn: Your health will remain stable despite a packed schedule. Consider investing in religious or spiritual activities today, which may bring you mental peace and stability. Be mindful of friends who might try to take advantage of your generosity. While romantic opportunities may arise, they are likely to be fleeting. At work, things will pick up pace as you receive full support from colleagues and seniors. Although it’s often hard to find personal time in a busy lifestyle, today offers you a chance to focus on yourself. Married life looks especially harmonious and fulfilling today. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel to enhance family happiness and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.