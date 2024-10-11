Capricorn: An evening with friends is likely to be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating and excessive drinking. Today, you might receive unexpected payment from a debtor, which could bring you joy and surprise. Remember to fulfill your family obligations. Your partner may be upset today due to family issues, so try to calm them down through conversation. You might find yourself wanting to escape to a peaceful place away from relatives. While your spouse may have doubts about your loyalty because of your busy schedule, they will likely come to understand and give you a comforting hug by the end of the day. Be cautious not to take on more than you can handle, as it could lead to negative consequences. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by donating pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.