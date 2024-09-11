Capricorn: Your tendency to doubt may lead to setbacks. However, important plans will proceed, resulting in fresh financial gains. Use your intelligence and influence to address sensitive issues at home, and offer clear emotional support to your spouse. Writers and media professionals can anticipate significant recognition today. Although you’ll have plenty of free time due to the Moon’s position, you might find it challenging to use it as you wish. Your spouse will be attentive and give you plenty of time to express your feelings. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savoury treats made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need of excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.