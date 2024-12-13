Capricorn: Recognize that self-trust is the cornerstone of true heroism as you continue to battle your prolonged illness. Avoid making any investments today, as they may not yield favorable outcomes. Your family members will hold a particularly cherished place in your heart, offering emotional support. Be cautious of one-sided attractions, as they are likely to lead to disappointment. This may be a day when things don't unfold as you wish. Additionally, interference from your spouse’s relatives could disrupt the harmony of your marital life. However, it’s never too late to take charge of your future. Use this day to lay the foundation for a brighter and more secure future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namaha) 11 times to bring peace and stability into your life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.