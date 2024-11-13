Capricorn: Today is a great day to relax. Try giving yourself an oil massage to soothe your muscles. There’s a chance of a money-related disagreement with your spouse, as they may raise concerns about unnecessary spending. A family gathering could help you make new friends, but choose them carefully, as true friends are treasures to be cherished. Your partner will be a source of joy and support, making you feel truly loved. Businesspeople may have to embark on an unplanned work trip, which could be mentally taxing. If you're at work, avoid getting drawn into office gossip. There are unresolved issues that need attention, and today is a good day to approach them positively and start making progress. Married life will bring many joys, and you’ll experience the best of them today. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets among young girls to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.