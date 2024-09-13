Capricorn: Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they could negatively affect your children's well-being. Married individuals may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. During difficult times, your family will step in to support and guide you. By observing those who have mastered certain skills, you can gain valuable lessons that will boost your self-confidence. Be mindful of your romantic partner's words, as they may try to win you over with flattery, saying things like, "Don't leave me alone in this world." With some free time on your hands today, take the opportunity to meditate, which will help you maintain mental peace. You will also enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse, perhaps by watching a great movie at a luxurious cinema. Remedy: Serving and helping people with physical challenges will contribute to your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Hue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.