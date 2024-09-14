Capricorn: Take plenty of rest today to restore your energy. It's a great time to seek financial advice from the elders in your family and apply their wisdom to better manage your savings. Some unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire household. Offer support to someone who needs help seeing their potential for success in love. You may feel inclined to spend your free time engaging in religious or spiritual activities, but be sure to avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. The evening will be filled with romance—think soothing music, aromatic candles, delicious food, and drinks with your spouse. You’ll also find contentment enjoying your day, even in solitude. Remedy: Regularly consume pure honey to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.