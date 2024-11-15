Capricorn: Smile—it’s the best remedy for all your troubles. Unresolved issues might become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. Before making any changes to your home, ensure you have the approval of everyone involved to maintain harmony. A romantic connection will add excitement and joy to your day. If you’ve been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to bond with them today. However, unexpected responsibilities might disrupt your plans. You’ll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, making it a truly special day. Get ready for a fun-filled day of movies, parties, and quality time with friends. Remedy: Wear shoes that combine black and white colors to attract financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.