Capricorn: Your health may need a bit of extra care today. If you've been dealing with financial struggles for a while, you could receive unexpected support that helps resolve several pressing issues at once. Someone nearby looks up to you as a role model, so focus on acting in ways that enhance your reputation. Bring meaning to your life by spreading joy and forgiving past mistakes. Be mindful not to get so engrossed in watching TV or a movie on your phone that you overlook essential tasks. Today, you might splurge a bit with your spouse, but the fun memories will be well worth it. Cooking something special together could add some spark to your relationship, too. Remedy: Spend 15–20 minutes in the morning sunlight daily to help prevent illnesses and nutrient deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.