Capricorn: Your health needs some attention today. You’ll find that you can earn money independently, without any external help. Take the time to visit friends who could use your support. Your partner may ask for something that you won’t be able to provide, which might lead to some disappointment. Acknowledging the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer to spend the day in solitude, and this could be beneficial for you. Expect deep and meaningful conversations about your feelings for each other today. The bright morning sun will refresh and invigorate you both physically and mentally. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and distribute it to animals and birds in the morning to promote ongoing good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.