Capricorn: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables—carelessness could lead to misplacement or theft. Set aside your worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. In matters of love, trust your instincts and use your discretion wisely. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which can be beneficial for self-reflection. Your married life looks wonderful, and a family visit to a close relative could be a great idea. However, avoid bringing up unpleasant past events to maintain harmony. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.