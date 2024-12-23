Capricorn: Your spouse's loyal heart and courageous spirit may bring you immense joy today. Investments could be fruitful, but it’s essential to seek expert advice before proceeding. Unexpected revelations about a family secret might take you by surprise. Your charm is undeniable, and your radiant eyes could brighten your lover’s darkest moments. However, in business meetings, avoid being overly emotional or outspoken, as this might harm your reputation. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign might find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. If you think married life is all about compromises, today will show you that it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Strengthen your professional life by donating books, stationery, or financial support to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.