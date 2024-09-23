Capricorn: Avoid consuming oily and spicy foods for better health. Focus on saving your money and making wise spending decisions, or you may regret it in the future. Reconnecting with old friends and contacts will prove beneficial. Plan a visit to a scenic spot to bring more joy into your love life. Your competitive spirit will keep you ahead of the curve. Today, you might be inspired to start something new in your free time, and it could occupy your attention more than expected. This day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Add more green grams to your diet for enhanced health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.45 pm.