Capricorn: A lot will rest on your shoulders, so maintaining a clear mind will be crucial for making decisions. You may discover new sources of income through your connections. Before making any changes to your home, consult with your elders to avoid upsetting them. Even if you face disappointment in love, don’t let it discourage you. This period may bring new job opportunities or business proposals that brighten your day. You might come across an old item at home today that brings back childhood memories and makes you nostalgic. Be cautious, as a stranger could create tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Caring for the sick and tending to terminally ill patients will bring positive energy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.