Capricorn: Engage in some sports today, as it’s the key to staying youthful. You can expect an improvement in your finances later in the day. While there may be a period of tension, your family’s support will be there for you. Be cautious, as someone may flirt with you. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—go out and seek new ones. Today, you'll receive several interesting invitations, and a surprise gift might also be on its way. Your spouse may appear a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have some crystal sugar (Mishri) with water to sweeten your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.