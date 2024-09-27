Capricorn: Take plenty of rest to recharge your energy. If you have invested in land overseas, today might bring an opportunity to sell it at a profitable price. When considering new investments, trust your own judgment and make independent decisions. Your soulmate will have you on their mind all day. Although you’ll want to spend time with loved ones, circumstances may prevent it. The connection between you and your partner will make intimacy especially fulfilling today. You might decide to host a small gathering at home, keeping it a spontaneous surprise for everyone. Remedy: To promote good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as they are considered a form of Lord Brahma, symbolizing the influence of planet Jupiter.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.