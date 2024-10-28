Capricorn: You may feel more fatigued than usual today, so avoid taking on extra work. Give yourself some rest and consider postponing tasks or appointments to another day. Though you might not always recognize the value of money, today you’ll experience its importance as financial constraints arise. Your family will offer support but may also be quite demanding. A romantic proposal might be on the horizon. New partnerships look promising and could open doors to exciting opportunities. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place to steer clear of unnecessary conflicts. Today, you'll experience the true bliss that marriage can bring. Remedy: Maintain good health by tying black and white threads around the toes of both feet.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.