Capricorn: "Be mindful of your posture while sitting to avoid injury. Good posture not only enhances your appearance but also plays a key role in boosting your health and confidence. Those who have made investments might face financial losses today. Steer clear of arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. The music of love resonates with those deeply immersed in it, and today, you’ll experience it in a way that makes you forget all other worldly tunes. It’s a wonderful day—take some time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. This will lead to positive changes in your personality. The day is filled with love, kisses, hugs, and fun, making it perfect for romance with your partner. However, your confidence might be low today, likely due to an inconsistent routine. Remedy: Caring for a black-and-white cow will help increase your happiness."

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM.