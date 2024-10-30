Capricorn: Don’t take your life for granted; remember that valuing life is the true commitment. Today is ideal for purchasing items that are likely to appreciate in value. Friends and relatives may seek your attention, but it's a great opportunity to shut the world out and treat yourself well. Consider planting a sapling today. Pending projects and plans are finally coming together. Be cautious about expressing your feelings openly today. Your partner may prioritize their family members over yours during times of need. Remedy: To enhance intimacy with your partner, chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.