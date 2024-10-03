Capricorn: Those with blood pressure issues may benefit from moderate red wine consumption, as it can help lower blood pressure, control cholesterol, and promote relaxation. If you are involved in a financial court case, expect a favorable decision today that will boost your finances. Before making any changes to your home, ensure you have the approval of others involved. There’s a strong possibility you’ll meet someone who captures your heart today. However, there may be some issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. You might spend much of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realize the value of time. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today will be fulfilling. Remedy: To promote harmony and balance in your family, offer a radish placed on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars near the temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.