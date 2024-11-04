Capricorn: Your children may not behave as you’d like today, which could test your patience. Try to keep your anger in check—uncontrolled anger often drains energy and clouds judgment, making challenges harder to handle. You might receive financial support from your mother’s side, potentially through a maternal uncle or grandfather. Use any free time today to share loving moments with family. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling you with joy. Someone at work who seemed least compatible with you may surprise you with a pleasant conversation. Students should avoid procrastination and use any downtime to complete assignments—it will pay off. Intimacy will be especially meaningful when you feel emotionally connected with your partner. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (pakodas) to crows to attract happiness and health into your life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.