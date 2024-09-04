Capricorn: It's important to address negative thoughts before they affect your mental health. Engaging in donation and charity work can provide you with mental satisfaction and help you overcome these thoughts. Today, you can make key decisions to strengthen your business, and someone close to you might offer financial support. Be cautious, as friends may let you down when you need them most. Despite any negative feelings from your partner, continue to show love. If your partner doesn't keep their promises, have a conversation to resolve the issues. Focus your time and energy on helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse might push you to go out when you'd rather stay in, or vice versa, which could lead to irritation. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3:30 pm.