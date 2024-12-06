Capricorn: A misunderstanding with a friend may lead to unpleasant reactions, so try to gain a balanced perspective before forming any judgments. Investing with a long-term vision is likely to yield substantial gains. Be prepared for someone you know to overreact to financial matters, which might create tension at home. Remember to forgive your partner for any past disagreements. You might spend your evening with a colleague but may later feel it wasn’t the best use of your time. On the positive side, the day offers relief after a challenging period in your marriage. Avoid impatience, as it can lead to mistakes or losses in both personal and professional matters. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the savings to support children and pilgrims. This practice will contribute to your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.