Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study

Cooking garlic and onions in vegetable oil at high temperatures can produce trans-fatty acids (TFAs), which are detrimental to heart health, according to a study by Japanese researchers.
TFAs, known for accumulating along artery walls and increasing heart attack risks, are often found in processed foods but can also form during home cooking.
The study highlights that unsaturated fatty acids (UFAs), typically considered healthy, can transform into harmful TFAs through a process called trans-isomerisation when heated above 150 degrees Celsius.
Researchers from Meijo University examined the impact of sulphur compounds, found in garlic and onions, on the trans-isomerisation of UFAs during cooking.
Experiments showed that sulphur compounds significantly promote the formation of TFAs in vegetable oils, especially when cooking temperatures exceed 140 degrees Celsius.
The study also explored the role of antioxidants, finding they can reduce but not completely prevent the formation of TFAs during cooking with garlic and onions.
Cooking with sulphur-rich ingredients like garlic and onions could increase TFA intake, posing a potential health risk.
The World Health Organization (WHO) links TFAs to over 278,000 deaths annually and advises limiting TFA consumption to less than 1% of daily energy intake.
Although TFAs are released minimally under normal cooking conditions, the findings suggest caution when using high heat with certain ingredients.
The research underscores the importance of understanding cooking methods and ingredient interactions to mitigate health risks associated with TFA consumption.
