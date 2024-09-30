Gemini: Celebrating a victory will bring you immense happiness, and sharing this joy with friends will make it even more enjoyable. To maintain a smooth and stable lifestyle, pay close attention to your finances today. You’ll have a pleasant time with family and friends, but be cautious in matters of love—don't rush any decisions. At work, you may discover that someone you once saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. In the evening, you might visit someone close, but something they say could upset you, leading you to leave earlier than planned. Your spouse's health might decline slightly, so keep an eye on that. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider worshipping Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.