Gemini: Fear of socializing might make you anxious, but boosting your self-esteem will help you overcome it. Be cautious of getting involved in questionable financial deals. Attending an award ceremony for your child will bring you joy, as they live up to your expectations—making your dreams feel closer to reality. Your love life will also offer a sense of hope. It's a great day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. Don't hesitate to share your opinion when asked, as you'll be greatly appreciated for it. An old friend may visit, bringing back cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, drink milk or water with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.