Gemini: Pressure from your seniors at work and conflicts at home might cause stress and affect your focus. However, it's a high-energy day with chances of unexpected gains. Something important on the personal front will bring happiness to you and your family. Your love life will feel positive today. You might see a positive change at work too. Don’t waste your valuable time—remember, once it’s gone, it doesn’t come back. Today could be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To improve business prospects, chant "Om Hraam Hreem Hroum sah Suryaya Namaha" 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.