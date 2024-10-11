Gemini: You are likely to engage in some physical activity today, which will help you stay fit. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Your friends will lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. However, you might feel mentally stressed as work pressure builds up. Try to relax in the latter part of the day. You may feel that your partner isn't giving you enough attention, and you might address this openly, expressing your concerns. Relatives from your spouse's side could disrupt the harmony in your marriage, so stay calm and handle the situation with care. Remember, you can steer your life in the right direction if you surround yourself with positive thoughts and supportive people. Remedy: Wearing silver bangles or bracelets could enhance your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.