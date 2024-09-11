Gemini: You may face criticism today due to your habit of pointing out others' flaws. To handle this, keep a good sense of humour and lower your defences, which will help you deal with any critical remarks more easily. Investing in long-term ventures will bring you substantial gains. Be cautious with how you treat children—harshness could upset them and create distance in your relationship. Stay positive and brave in the face of love's challenges. A career change could be beneficial. Consider leaving your current job and exploring a different field, such as Marketing, which may be a better fit for you. Today, you might prefer solitude over socializing and could spend your free time cleaning your house. Expect a lovely romantic day, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to enjoy a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.