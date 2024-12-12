Gemini: Today is a cheerful and laughter-filled day where most things go as planned. However, avoid friends who borrow money and fail to return it. Your friends might surprise you with exciting plans for the evening, lifting your spirits. Love will be sweet but fleeting. A busy day awaits, with pending tasks keeping you occupied. Despite your schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself, possibly engaging in creative activities. In your married life, you and your partner may feel the need for some personal space. Remedy: For a prosperous professional life, start your day by eating a saffron-based food item.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 11 am.