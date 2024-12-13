Gemini: Financial worries may cause some tension, so avoid making hasty investments as they might lead to losses. Carefully evaluate all aspects before committing to any financial decisions. Family matters may not be as smooth as expected, with a possibility of arguments or disputes. Stay calm and composed to prevent the situation from escalating. When spending time with your partner, be genuine in your appearance and behaviour. To make good use of your time, consider visiting a park, but remain cautious as an argument with a stranger could dampen your mood. Today, you’ll experience the joy of a happy married life. Support from you can significantly boost your children's academic performance. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.