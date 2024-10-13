Gemini: Meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. You have a chance to earn extra money today if you play your cards right. Children may challenge your patience, but using affection can keep them engaged and help you avoid unnecessary stress. Remember, love attracts more love. Travel will strengthen your romantic bond. However, partnership projects might cause more trouble than they're worth, and you could feel frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. Avoid running away from problems, as they may return in a worse way. On the bright side, today will be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: To achieve professional success, make small round balls (peda) with flour and jaggery inside, and feed them to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.