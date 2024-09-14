Gemini: Avoid feeling down or discouraged today. Financial concerns will ease as your parents offer their support. Friends and family will occupy much of your time, bringing warmth and connection. In your love life, the bond goes beyond the physical, and you may feel deeply connected on a soul level. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself, and this could lead to engaging in something creative during your free moments. Today, you might experience why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remember not to push yourself beyond your limits, as overexertion could be harmful. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.