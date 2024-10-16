Gemini: Use your energy today to help someone in need. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it isn’t used for the benefit of others? Make sure to save any extra money in a secure place that will provide returns in the future. It's an ideal day for family gatherings and important ceremonies. You won’t forget this day if you seize the opportunity to express your love. Your creative efforts will impress those around you, earning you admiration. Those who’ve been busy lately will finally get some well-deserved personal time. You’ll feel incredibly fortunate, as your spouse will make you feel like the most special person in the world. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, will bring great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.