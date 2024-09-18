Gemini: You may feel a surge of religious devotion today, prompting you to visit a holy place to seek wisdom from a spiritual figure. Your financial situation could improve through speculation or unexpected windfalls. If you're planning a party, invite your close friends—many will bring joy and support. Be mindful of your behaviour when out with your partner. New business opportunities may be tempting and show promise for good returns. Someone from your past may reach out, making your day special. You'll have plenty of time for intimacy with your spouse, though your health might require attention. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and care for your sister.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.