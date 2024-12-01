Gemini: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your dreams into reality, rather than just imagining them. The key issue has been wishing without taking action—it's time to change that. Financially, you’ll find yourself in a stable position today, which will bring you peace of mind. However, meddling in your spouse's matters without consulting her could lead to unnecessary tension. A little consideration can easily prevent conflicts. Your partner will have you on their mind throughout the day. Stay alert at work, as someone might try to claim credit for your efforts. After a hectic period, you’ll finally have some time to relax and enjoy yourself. Emotional connection with your partner will make your love life truly fulfilling. Tip for stronger bonds: Donate items associated with the Moon, such as rice, sugar, or milk, to religious institutions to enhance love and harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.