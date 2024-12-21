Gemini: Don’t let a tricky situation upset you. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, moments of unhappiness can help you appreciate true happiness. Consider attending a social gathering to uplift your mood. Your financial situation is likely to improve as pending payments are recovered. Visiting relatives could turn out to be more enjoyable than expected. Romantic opportunities may arise but are likely to be short-lived. In your spare time, you might watch a movie, though it may leave you feeling like you wasted your time. Be cautious of growing suspicions about your partner, as they could escalate into a significant argument. A family outing to malls or shopping complexes might bring joy but could also lead to increased expenses. Remedy: Consuming a spoonful of honey before leaving home can help maintain your energy levels throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 7.20 pm.