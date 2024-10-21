Gemini: A spiritual person will bless you and bring you peace of mind today. On the financial front, you'll stay strong. The favourable position of planets and nakshatras will present you with several opportunities to earn money. It's important to be supportive of your children's needs. Understanding them well will allow you to provide emotional support to your wife. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is evident. While taking a walk in the park, you might run into someone from your past with whom you had unresolved issues. Be mindful not to pressure your partner for anything, as it may create emotional distance between you both. Remedy: To maintain peace in the family, keep a silver bowl filled with white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.