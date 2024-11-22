Gemini: Keep yourself engaged in creative activities to avoid the mental unrest that comes with idleness. Avoid making financial decisions without consulting an experienced person, as it could lead to losses. You might get a chance to attend social gatherings, which could help you connect with influential people. However, your love life could face some challenges today. Though you may plan some personal time amidst your busy schedule, unexpected official work might disrupt your plans. Your spouse may prioritize their family over yours during a critical moment, which could cause some tension. Remember, having the right mindset and surrounding yourself with supportive people is key to steering your life in the right direction. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by gifting them items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:15 pm.