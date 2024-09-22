Gemini: It's important to address your negative thoughts before they lead to mental health issues. You can overcome them by engaging in charitable work, which will provide you with a sense of fulfillment and peace. Be cautious, as visiting close relatives may add to your financial burdens. Unexpected guests might arrive at your home in the evening, so plan something special and try to make it as romantic as possible. Being polite and helpful today will earn you a very positive response from your partners. You can spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place to avoid unnecessary stress and conflicts. With a little effort, today could turn into one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, or white sweets to young girls to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.