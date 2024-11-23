Gemini: Engage in a sport to stay active and youthful—it’s a key to lasting vitality. Make thoughtful financial decisions and prioritize supporting your children’s needs. Nostalgia will bring joy as you reminisce about past happy moments. You will take on responsibilities and offer guidance to those who depend on you. An old friend may visit, reviving cherished memories, especially those shared with your life partner. Love is the greatest feeling, so express words that strengthen your partner’s confidence in you and deepen your bond. Remedy: Offer blue flowers while worshiping Goddess Saraswati to bring harmony and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.