Gemini: Your health will improve as you spend joyful moments with others. However, don’t neglect it, as that could lead to issues later. Participating in large gatherings will be entertaining but might increase your expenses. Unexpected guests may visit your home in the evening. Your romantic relationship will deepen, starting the day with your partner’s smile and ending with dreams of each other. Be mindful while communicating with family members today to avoid unnecessary arguments that could drain your time and energy. You’ll realize today why marriages are considered divine. Letting your creative side take over will help you forget your worries and feel refreshed. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls for financial prosperity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.