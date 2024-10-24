Gemini: Your quarrelsome behavior may only add to the number of people who oppose you. Don’t let anyone provoke you into doing something you might regret later. If you're feeling financially strained, it’s wise to seek advice from an elder on managing your money and savings. Be cautious, as those close to you might take advantage if you're overly generous. In your romantic life, be mindful—your partner might try to sweet-talk you with emotional words like, “Don’t leave me alone in this world.” Today, your good deeds at work will be recognized and appreciated. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find some time for yourself after finishing important tasks, though it may not be as fulfilling as you'd hoped. The love and care from your spouse will help you forget the struggles you've faced in life. Remedy: For good fortune, feed green millets (jowar or sorghum) to cows.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 12:30 pm.