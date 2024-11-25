Gemini: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today. Don't overlook it, especially if it comes with a general weakness—prioritize rest. An unexpected guest might visit your home, and their presence could bring unexpected financial benefits. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring positive rewards. You and your partner will enjoy a deep and passionate connection, making it a romantic day. However, pending tasks will keep you busy, leaving little time for relaxation. Your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to fruitful outcomes. Something delightful in the morning could set a positive tone for your entire day. Remedy: For better health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it under the nearest tree in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.