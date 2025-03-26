Gemini: Your charm will draw attention today. The money you have been saving for a long time may come in handy, though unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. You might get a chance to attend social gatherings, bringing you closer to influential people. A minor argument with your partner may arise as you try to prove a point, but their understanding nature will help diffuse the tension. It's a great day to put new projects and plans into action. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling. Your spouse will be patient and willing to listen to your thoughts. Remedy: For financial prosperity, chant the eight sacred names of Lord Vishnu: Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardhanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.