Gemini: Your polite behaviour will be appreciated, and many people will offer you kind words of praise. However, unresolved issues may become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. Later in the day, an old friend might pay you a pleasant visit. Romance will be on your mind. Make sure to finish your tasks on time, as someone at home is waiting for your attention. You and your spouse might receive some wonderful news today. It’s going to be a great day, possibly ending with a movie outing with friends. Tip: Recite 'Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat' 11 times for growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 am.